Lois Bridges Blanton

Lois Bridges Blanton, 82, died Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Climax, Georgia.

Funeral services will be at 11:00AM Friday, July 7, 2017 at Beggs Funeral Home in Perry, Florida.

Visitation will be Thursday from 6 – 8 PM at Beggs Perry Chapel.

Donations may be made to Fellowship Cemetery Fund, PO Box 586, Shady Grove, FL 32357.

Beggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

