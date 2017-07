Monty Dane Clark

Monty Dane Clark, 53, passed away on July 5, 2017 in Keaton Beach, FL.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 3:00 PM at Burns Funeral Home of Perry with Bro. Cricket Watson officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM til time of the service on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.