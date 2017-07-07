4th of July crash

It appeared no one was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday afternoon, July 4, on Johnson Stripling Road.

Few additional details are known, as the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) had not released a report on the crash as of presstime Thursday, July 6. The guard rail, which stopped the vehicle from crashing off the shoulder of the highway, sustained heavy damage.

(Photo by William Palmer)

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.