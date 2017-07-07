7 more stranded pilot whales discovered along Taylor coast

After responding to three stranded pilot whales alive along the Taylor and Dixie County coastline, rescuers subsequently discovered an additional seven deceased whales.

The first three were found between Thursday and Friday, June 29, and 30, with the University of Florida (UF) Marine Animal Rescue joining Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) personnel and local volunteers to respond to the situation.

