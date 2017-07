Artist to speak at public library

The Friends of the Taylor County Public Library will welcome artist Sharon Hester for a program Monday, July 31.

Hester is a biologist and colored-pencil artist.

ā€œI try to portray in my art the beauty of the landscape and the creatures that live here,ā€ she said.

The program, which is free and open to the public, will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the library.