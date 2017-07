Clerk robbed at gunpoint, suspect remains at large

A clerk at the Murphy Oil gas station (located in front of Walmart) was shaken but unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint Monday morning, July 1, as she prepared to open for the

day.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing indistinguishable dark clothing, standing approximately five feet, seven inches tall, between the ages of 25-35.

