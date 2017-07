Register now for community yard sale

Applications for the upcoming Community Yard Sale/Back-to-School Yard Sale/Arts & Crafts Sale are now being accepted by the Taylor County Historical Society, which is coordinating the Aug. 5 event.

Registration fees range from $10 for tent spaces to $20 for spaces at the Grand Pavilion.

The sale will be held at Rosehead Park from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, please contact President J.T. Davis at (850) 843-0332.