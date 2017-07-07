Scam alert issued

Residents are warned to be on the lookout for groups going door-to-door selling home security systems.

“It is a scam. They are checking out your property for possible burglary. This has occurred in other area communities. The Perry Police Department (PPD) has made contact with the individuals and told them they are not licensed and are not allowed in Perry,” City Manager Bob Brown said Thursday.

