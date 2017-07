Schedule a mini photo session today

Hearts for Hometown Dogs (HFHD) will host a “Back to School” Mini Photo Session on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The session fee is $20 per child and includes the sitting, a digital file of one to three photos and full printing rights to the photos.

All proceeds benefit HFHD. More information is available on the organization’s Facebook page.