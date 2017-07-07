Schools maintain ‘C’ grade in state standards tests

The Taylor County School District once again received a “C” grade, but local officials are planning a state appeal after two local schools received an “incomplete” score for not testing the required percentage of students.

Taylor County Elementary School and Steinhatchee School both received “Cs,” which is what Superintendent of Schools Danny Glover Jr. said they were expecting after calculating Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) results released last month.

