Ben Green

Ben Green, 72, died July 11, 2017, in Chiefland. He was born April 4, 1945, in Foley, to Pearlie Mae Green.

Visitation will be held, Friday, July 14, from 5-7 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 15, at St. Peter Primitive Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Springhill Cemetery.

Trinity Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.