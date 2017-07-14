Commission eyes a fire assessment

With the Taylor County Commission about to kick off its 2017-18 budget process, the board is also considering a fire assessment, which could replace ad valorem property taxes in funding Taylor County Fire-Rescue.

The board has been considering an assessment this year, hiring Government Services Group to conduct a study to determine how such fees would be assessed. The firm presented its findings to the commission late last month.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.