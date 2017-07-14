FWC adds Sept. 1-Dec. 31 to Taylor’s gag grouper season

At its July meeting in Orlando, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved lengthening the Gulf of Mexico gag grouper recreational season in state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties by opening the season Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.

The commission also approved changing the gag grouper commercial minimum size limit in Gulf state waters from 22 to 24 inches. This size limit change is consistent with pending federal regulations.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.