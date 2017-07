Habitat seeking volunteers for July 25 ramp build

Taylor County Habitat for Humanity has teamed up with Ability First and is seeking volunteers to assist with a ramp build Tuesday, July 25.

The ramp will be built at a home off of Beach Road and will start around 8 a.m., lasting approximately four to six hours.

“The hours are flexible, so if you can volunteer for even a short period of time, we would appreciate your support,” Habitat board member Valena Driggers said.

To volunteer, please contact Cecile Hance at (850) 843-8029