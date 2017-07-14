It’s $5 Friday!

Hearts for Hometown Dogs (HFHD) invites you to join them for “$5 Fridays.”

“We want to challenge our friends and supporters to consider making a donation of just $5 every Friday to help us continue our life saving mission,” Kendra Murphy said.

“Summertime is always insanely busy for rescue and intake numbers at the Taylor County Animal Shelter have increased substantially. We are also offering many more sponsorships for our heartworm positive shelter friends and recently have had those that needed vet care, surgeries, X-rays, antibiotics, etc. We are organizing additional fund-raisers we hope will ‘fill up the tank,’ but if you would like to take this opportunity to make a donation, here’s your chance.”

Donations can be made online via PayPal by clicking on the donate tab at the top of the HFHD Facebook page. Checks, payable to HFHD with “$5 Friday” in the memo, may be mailed to P.O. Box 653, Perry, FL 32348.