Legal Notices for July 14, 2017

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE

BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF PERRY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the City Council of the City of Perry, Florida, at a public hearing on July 25, 2017, at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall, located at 224 South Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the City Manager, City Hall, located at 224 South Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida, during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard concerning the ordinance. The title of said ordinance read, as follows:

ORDINANCE NO. 971

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PERRY, FLORIDA, RELATING TO AN AMENDMENT OF TEN OR LESS ACRES OF LAND TO THE FUTURE LAND USE PLAN MAP OF THE CITY OF PERRY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN, PURSUANT TO AN APPLICATION, LUPMA 17-01, BY THE PROPERTY OWNERS OF SAID ACREAGE, UNDER THE AMENDMENT PROCEDURES ESTABLISHED IN SECTIONS 163.3161 THROUGH 163.3248, FLORIDA STATUTES, AS AMENDED; PROVIDING FOR A CHANGE IN LAND USE CLASSIFICATION FROM RESIDENTIAL, MEDIUM DENSITY (LESS THAN OR EQUAL TO 8 DWELLING UNITS PER ACRE) TO INDUSTRIAL OF CERTAIN LANDS WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF PERRY, FLORIDA; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Any person requiring auxiliary aids and services at this meeting may contact the City Manager’s Office at 850.584.7161 Ext. 113 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.955.8770 or 1.800.955.8771.

ORDINANCE NO. 972

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PERRY, FLORIDA, RELATING TO THE REZONING OF LESS THAN TEN CONTIGUOUS ACRES OF LAND, PURSUANT TO AN APPLICATION, Z 17-01, BY THE PROPERTY OWNERS OF SAID ACREAGE; AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING ATLAS OF THE CITY OF PERRY LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS; PROVIDING FOR REZONING FROM RESIDENTIAL, (CONVENTIONAL) SINGLE FAMILY-3 (RSF-3) TO INDUSTRIAL, LIGHT AND WAREHOUSING (ILW) OF CERTAIN LANDS WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF PERRY, FLORIDA; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE # 17-232-CP

IN RE: The Estate of

JEFFERY L. RUDD

Decedent.

_________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JEFFERY L. RUDD, deceased, whose date of death was January 10, 2017, File # 17-232-CP, is pending in the Circuit Court for Taylor County, Florida, Probate Division, the addresses of the person representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of the notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OF 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTS AFTER THE DATE OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

Jennifer Bethel

4410 Round Lake Rd.

Apopka, FL 32712

ANGELA M. BALL

Attorney for Petitioner

FL BAR NO.: 0796557

Post Office Box 734

Perry, Florida 32348

(850) 584-8960

