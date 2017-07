Second Chances gears up for new school year

Forest Capital Humane Society wants to help parents and teachers gear up for the coming school year.

The non-profit group will hold two special sales at its Second Chances thrift shop next week: a private sale for teachers with items 50 percent off on Friday, July 21; and a “Back to School” sale Saturday, July 22, for students, also with a 50 percent discount.

All proceeds benefit local animals.