3 arrested in Cole Thomas case

North Carolina authorities arrested three suspects Monday, July 17, in relation to the November 2016 disappearance of 22-year-old Cole Thomas, the nephew of Perry resident Cheryl Curry.

Julian Valles Jr., 34, of Dudley, N.C., and Anthony Ridell James Jr. 26, of Mt. Olive, N.C., were both charged with felony obstruction of justice and felony concealment of a death.

