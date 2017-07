Board to review discipline matrix

The Taylor County School Board will hold a public hearing on the district’s proposed amended discipline matrix at its next regular meeting Monday, July 24, at 6 p.m.

A legal meeting begins at 5 p.m. prior to the regular meeting and is closed to the public. A workshop will follow at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

