County begins budget talks facing a $1.3 million deficit

While a modest increase in county’s taxable value is expected to provide the Taylor County Commission some additional tax revenue next fiscal year, the board still has some hard decisions ahead as it works to balance the county’s budget.

The commission held its first budget workshop Tuesday morning, starting the process with an initial budget sporting a $1.3 million deficit between recurring revenue and recurring expenses in the general fund. There is also a $119,000 deficit in the county’s MSTU fund, which covers departments and services duplicated by the city, such as fire service, recreation and animal control.

