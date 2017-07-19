Late to class, driver speeds 116 mph

A Florida State University student who said he was worried he would be late for class was stopped on U.S. Highway 19 North in Perry Tuesday morning driving 116 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Jacob Harris, 18, of Tampa, was cited for excessive speed while one of his passengers, Brant Tucker, 18, also of Tampa, was arrested for possession of hash oil, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

