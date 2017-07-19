Perry man is killed in early morning hit-and-run crash

Investigators are searching for a dark colored vehicle with a blunt front end (possibly a Ford truck) that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Pedestrian Tony Cameron, 50, of Perry, was struck from behind as he was walking north on U.S. Highway 19, near the entrance to Doctors’ Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

