School district reviewing design for new Perry Primary School

Taylor County School District officials are working on the final details to complete plans for the new Perry Primary School.

According to Superintendent of School Danny Glover Jr., the architects are meeting with school officials to finalize the remaining tweaks to the design, after which they will go out for hard bids to determine the final price and confirm the district can pay for the school as designed.

