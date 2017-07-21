40 players expected to fill TCMS football roster for 2017 season

The Taylor County Middle School (TCMS) football team has been working hard throughout the summer since June 13.
Some 16 kids have been participating in summer workouts on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. and roughly 40 players are expected to fill the TCMS roster as they begin mandatory practices once school is back in session. The Bulldogs will open their season by hosting Wakulla on Aug. 29.
Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.
Recent Comments