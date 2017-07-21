BREAKING: 20 people convicted and sentenced in meth trafficking conspiracy

According to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, the last of twenty defendants have been sentenced for their involvement in a large-scale, methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Taylor County.

During the fall of 2014, an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force began investigating the distribution of methamphetamine—commonly referred to as “ice”—within Taylor County and the surrounding area. The defendants were charged in a series of indictments returned over the course of 2016. In total, twenty defendants were convicted and sentenced to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute varying amounts of methamphetamine. The investigation also involved numerous undercover controlled purchases by law enforcement made during the trafficking conspiracy. The convictions and sentences were announced by Christopher P. Canova, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

The defendants are:

Joshua Oneal Faulk, 26, Zephyrhills, Florida, 240 months in prison;

Robby Lynn Wilson, 36, Perry, Florida, 180 months in prison;

Camelia Faulk, 49, Zephyrhills, Florida, 144 months in prison (84 months from the Northern District consecutive to 60 months from the Middle District of Florida);

Fairley Trey Pitts, 31, Perry, Florida, 108 months in prison;

Cody Aaron Jacobs, 26, Perry, Florida, 108 months in prison;

Darrius Demond Beasley, 26, Perry, Florida, 101 months in prison;

Kendall Lamar Smith, 29, Perry, Florida, 66 months in prison;

Micah Todd Archer, 34, Perry, Florida, 60 months in prison;

George Kevin Cook, 40, Perry, Florida, 60 months in prison;

Craig Michael Hathcock, 47, Tallahassee, Florida, 60 months in prison;

Bryan Joseph Bowden, 29, Perry, Florida, 48 months in prison;

Dewey Randall Bright, Jr., 39, Perry, Florida, 48 months in prison;

Nicholas Wayne Pharr, 35, Perry, Florida, 48 months in prison;

Corey James Rucker, 22, Perry, Florida, 48 months in prison consecutive to 27 months in state prison;

Christopher Ryan Sessions, 35, Perry, Florida, 48 months in prison;

James Oglesby Stephens, 53, Perry, Florida, 39 months in prison;

Lindsay Anne Overstreet, 33, Perry, Florida, 24 months in prison;

Shanna Nicole Leigh Pittman, 23, Perry, Florida, 24 months in prison;

Michael Jared Borklund, 30, Perry, Florida, 12 months and 1 day in prison; and

Calista Bryce Hedricks, 36, Perry, Florida, 1 day in prison.

This case resulted from an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Florida Highway Patrol, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, High Springs Police Department, and with the assistance of the State Attorney’s Offices in Taylor, Lafayette, and Alachua counties. Assistant United States Attorney Christopher J. Thielemann prosecuted the cases.

