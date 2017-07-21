Commissioners votes down fire assessment

As the Taylor County Commission continues to work through its 2017-18 budget, one option is now off the table: a fire assessment.

The board rejected the proposal in a 2-3 vote during its Tuesday evening meeting, ending a process that began in January to look into the possibility of shifting the costs of operating Taylor County Fire-Rescue from ad valorem property taxes to the assessment.

