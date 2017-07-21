Lack of federal funds hobbles Hickory Mound repairs

With the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) still awaiting federal funds to make repairs to Hickory Mound, it appears it will be many more months before the site will be fully open to the public.

The impoundment received significant damage from Hurricane Hermine in September and according to FWC officials, they are still awaiting financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

