Legal Notices for July 19, 2017

Notice is hereby given to HAYWARD ANTHONY MCKINNEY unless payment is made on 2000 SUZUKI ATV, VIN: JSAAK41A2107016 for tow and storage charges on 7/8/2017. ATV will be auctioned on the TWENTY SECOND day of AUGUST 2017 at 10 A.M. at Thomas Chevrolet 2128 S. Byron Butler Pkwy. Perry, FL. (850) 584-6221 per F.S. 713.78

7/19

Notice is hereby given:

TIFFANY SESOCK

Last known address of:

366 Bradshaw Blvd

Perry, Florida 32348

WILLIE HAWKINS

Last known address of:

303 W Folsom St

Perry, Florida 32348

You are hereby notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are required to contact the Supervisor of Elections, in Perry, Florida, no later than thirty (30) days after the date of this publishing. Failure to respond will result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor and your name will be removed from the statewide voter registration system.

7/19

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 16000512CAC

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

STACY CAIN A/K/A STACY G. CAIN; BRITKNEY A. CAIN, et al.

Defendant(s).

________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 25, 2017 , and entered in 16000512CAC of the Circuit Court of the THIRD Judicial Circuit in and for Taylor County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff and STACY CAIN A/K/A STACY G. CAIN; BRITKNEY A. CAIN are the Defendant(s). Annie Mae Murphy as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the East Door, Taylor County Courthouse 108 N. Jefferson St., Perry, FL 32347, at 11:00 AM, on September 26, 2017 , the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

A TRACT OF LAND IN THE SW ¼ OF SOUTHEAST ¼ OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 6, EAST, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD #14 AND THE EAST QUARTER LINE OF SW ¼ OF SE ¼ OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST AND RUN IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION ON THE SAID SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN SOUTH A DISTANCE OF 212 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN EAST A DISTANCE OF 210 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN NORTH A DISTANCE OF 212 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

ALSO; COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION OF SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OF STATE ROAD #14 AND THE WEST BOUNDARY LINE OF THE SE ¼ OF THE SE ¼ OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE FROM SAID POB RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 16.8 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE FORTY LINE 212.45 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 85 DEGREES 14 MINUTES EAST 85 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 0 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 16.8 SECONDS WEST 212.54 FEET TO THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD #14, THENCE RUN IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY 85 FEET TO THE POB. SAID PARCEL IS LOCATED IN THE SE ¼ OF THE SE ¼ OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 7267 ALTON WENTWORTH RD GREENVILLE, FL 32331

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated this 30 day of May, 2017.

Annie Mae Murphy

As Clerk of the Court

By: Crystal McMullen, Dc

As Deputy Clerk

IMPORTANT

“If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Dominique March, Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, Taylor County Clerk of Court 108 North Jefferson St. Perry, FL 32347 ; telephone number 850-838-3506 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.”

7/19