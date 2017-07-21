Legal Notices for July 21, 2017

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 17000269CAC

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Plaintiff,

VS.

JOHNNY WILLLIAMS, DECEASED; ET AL

Defendant(s). ______________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To the following Defendant(s):

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOHNNY WILLIAMS

Last Known Address

3649 POLHIL DRIVE

PERRY, FL 32347

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following

described property:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 4 SOUTH, RANGE 7 EAST, THENCE RUN SOUTH 0 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 02 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE SECTION LINE 31.90 FEET TO THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SHILOH ROAD; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE SAID SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE 490.66 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 0 DEGREES 35 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST 1043.20 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST 825.0 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 0 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 01 SECONDS WEST 680.0 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 53 SECONDS EAST 25.0 FEET TO AN IRON ROD MARKING THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF PECK`S ROAD AND EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SARA`S LANE; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 51 MINUTES 53 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID PECK`S ROAD, 1065.76 FEET TO AN IRON ROD MARKING THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID PECK`S ROAD AND THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF POLHILL DRIVE, AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES, 51 MINUTES, 53 SECONDS WEST, ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID PECK`S ROAD, 419.13 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 07 SECONDS WEST, 250.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 53 SECONDS EAST 609.14 FEET TO THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF POLHILL DRIVE; THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST, ALONG SAID WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE, 23.03 FEET; THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE, NORTH 39 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 295.80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL CONTAINS 3.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

a/k/a 3649 POLHIL DRIVE, PERRY, FL 32347 TAYLOR

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of you written defenses, if any, to it, on Marinosci Law Group, P.C., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 100 W. Cypress Creek Road, Suite 1045, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309, within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the PERRY NEWS HERALD file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demand in the complaint.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT, If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.*Contact Court Administration Carrina Cooper 173 NE Hernando Avenue, Room 408 Lake City, Florida 32055 Phone: 386-758-2163 Email: cooper.carrina@jud3.flcourts.org, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing impaired call 711.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 11th day of July, 2017 .

Annie Mae Murphy

As Clerk of the Court by:

By: Salina Ford

As Deputy Clerk

7/21

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS & QUALIFICATIONS

TOWN ATTORNEY SERVICES

The Council of the Town of Greenville, Florida is accepting Request for Proposals and Qualifications for the Town Attorney position. The position is part-time and more specifically hourly. The Town Attorney is expected to be at all Town Council Meetings, which are held the second Monday of every month and all Special Meetings unless excused. Town Attorney must be licensed with the Florida Bar and have Municipal Government experience. Please include price for services. Responses to this Request for Proposals and Qualifications will be received until 4.30 p.m. on August 11, 2017. Proposals may be hand delivered to the Town Hall of the Town of Greenville, 154 SW Old Mission Avenue, Greenville, FL or mailed to P. O. Box 235, Greenville FL 32331. For more information contact the Town Clerk, 850.948.2251 or kreams@embarqmail.com.

The Town of Greenville is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Housing/Section 504 Employer

7/21