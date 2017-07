Murder trial delayed

A delay in receiving DNA test results from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will cause a one-month delay in the murder trial of Raymond “Little Ray”Parker Jr.

Jury selection in the first degree murder trial was slated to begin Monday. Sadler is charged in the stabbing death of his former girlfriend, Colleen Thomas, 59.

